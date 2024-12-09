Hanoi and 43 Provinces Collaborate to Build Safe Agricultural Supply Chains

On November 29, 2024, in Hanoi, the Hanoi Department of Agriculture and Rural Development organized a conference to evaluate the implementation of the cooperative program on food safety, improving the quality of agricultural, forestry, and fishery products traded between Hanoi and other provinces and cities in 2024.

A view of the conference.

Nguyen Dinh Hoa, Deputy Director of the Hanoi Department of Agriculture and Rural Development, delivers a speech at the conference.

Associate Professor, Dr. Tran Thi Dinh, a food safety expert, presents a paper at the conference.

According to report, up to now, Hanoi and 43 provinces and cities have built and developed 1,372 safe agricultural supply chains, an increase of 330 chains compared to 2023. Notably, 100% of these chains meet food safety standards, and more than 45% are certified according to international standards such as VietGAP, HACCP, and ISO 22000.



Nguyen Thi Thu Hang, Head of the Hanoi Quality, Processing, and Market Development Sub-department, said: "The cooperation between Hanoi and other provinces and cities has made a significant contribution to ensuring the supply of agricultural, forestry, and fishery products, balancing supply and demand, stabilizing the market, and promoting production and business".

Over 1,300 supply chains: Meeting the diverse needs of consumers. 100% of chains meet food safety standards: Ensuring product quality. Over 45% of chains meet international standards: Enhancing reputation and competitiveness.

The results show that the cooperation between localities has brought significant achievements in building and developing safe agricultural supply chains, meeting the growing needs of consumers in the capital.

Delegates visit the exhibition area showcasing agricultural, forestry, and fishery products from Hanoi and other provinces.

5-star OCOP products from various provinces and cities are displayed at the conference.

Besides the successes, there are still some limitations such as: the number of supply chains in some provinces is still low, the scale of linkage is not large, and product quality is not uniform.

To overcome these limitations, delegates at the conference proposed many solutions such as: strengthening the organization of large-scale chain production, applying high technology, building brands, and improving product quality according to international standards.

Nguyen Dinh Hoa, Deputy Director of the Hanoi Department of Agriculture and Rural Development emphasized: "In the coming time, localities need to focus on improving product quality, building brands, and expanding the market. At the same time, Hanoi will create favorable conditions for provinces and cities to introduce their products to consumers in the capital”.

The cooperative program between Hanoi and other provinces has achieved remarkable results in building safe agricultural supply chains. However, to achieve the goal of providing people with high-quality and sustainable agricultural products, all stakeholders need to continue to cooperate closely and make more efforts./.