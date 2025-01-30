Hanoi ancient temples draw throngs of visitors on Tet holiday

In a vibrant display of cultural heritage, Hanoi’s relic sites of “Thang Long tu tran” (the four guarding temples of Thang Long) have become the focal point of Lunar New Year (Tet) celebrations, drawing both locals and foreigners seeking blessings for happiness and peace.



“Thang Long tu tran”, comprising Bach Ma, Voi Phuc, Kim Lien, and Quan Thanh temples, have maintained their prestigious position in the cultural and historical tapestry of Hanoi. People flock to the ancient sanctuaries on the first days of the Lunar New Year to enjoy the long-standing traditions as well as embrace spiritual values that foster optimism for their journey ahead.