Hanoi allows karaokes, bars, massage venues to reopen from April 8  

Hanoi’s authorities will allow the reopening of karaokes, bars, massage venues and gaming centres from April 8, according to the city’s latest COVID-19 adaptation plan released on April 6 afternoon.



These places, considered posing high risks for coronavirus spreading, are usually the first to be closed when a COVID-19 outbreak occurs and the last to reopen when it eases.



They have been ordered to shut down in the capital since late April last year in response to the emergence of the fourth wave of infections in the country.



The venues must ensure COVID-19 prevention and control measures as per health authority guidelines and advise customers with suspected COVID-19 symptoms – fever, coughing, breathing difficulties and loss of taste and smell, for example – to avoid using the services, and instead seek medical instructions from local health authorities.



District- and township-level people’s committees must cooperate with authorities to inspect these service venues in compliance with COVID-19 safety guidelines and other legal regulations.



With these services reopening and students in the first to sixth grades returning to school on April 6, Hanoi has resumed nearly all socio-economic activities, thanks to a high vaccination rate with about 16 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines administered so far.



From 6pm on April 5 to 6pm on April 6, Hanoi recorded 4,037 coronavirus infections, raising the total number of cases since the fourth wave of the pandemic in late April 2021 to 1.51 million./.