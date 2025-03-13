Hanoi aims to turn polluted To Lich River into green space

To Lich River (Photo: VNA)

The People’s Committee of Hanoi has given the greenlight to Sun Group Joint Stock Company’s plan to transform the polluted To Lich River into a green space, creating a landscape and ecological highlight to serve the community.



Relevant units were asked to refine technological solutions for cleaning the riverbed and restoring the river’s bottom. Furthre research will also be conducted to explore ways to use the river as a water storage area during flooding, as part of the broader Capital Drainage Planning.



A corner of West Lake (Photo: VNA)

The municipal People’s Committee has also given in-principle approval to a wastewater system project in the West Lake area, with an estimated budget of over 99 billion VND (3.88 million USD) funded by Tay Ho district.



The project, set to run from 2025 to 2027, will develop a wastewater collection system and pumping stations to connect to the existing West Lake wastewater collection network in two phases. This initiative will lay the groundwork for a fully separate wastewater drainage system for the lake's surrounding area.



Beyond improving the area's drainage capacity, the project aims to resolve the issue of wastewater pollution flowing into West Lake, contributing to the restoration and enhancement of the local environment./.