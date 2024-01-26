Hanoi achieves all population targets

Hanoi achieves all seven population targets that it set for 2023, according to the city’s Health Department, including reducing the third child birth rate and sex ratio at birth. (Photo: VNA)

The city exceeded its targets in regular health check-ups for old people, pre-marital health checks and consultations, the number of people using new contraceptive methods, and prenatal and newborn screening.

The city’s health sector effectively implemented projects and plans on population work such as those on expanding screening, diagnosis, and treatment of prenatal and neonatal diseases and illnesses, healthcare for the elderly in the 2017 – 2025 period, enhancing physical strength and height of Hanoi people by 2030, and improving the capacity of health workers in population work at all levels in the 2022 – 2030 period.

Currently, Hanoi is the second largest city by population in Vietnam after Ho Chi Minh City, with 8,587,141 people in 2023, accounting for about 8.56% of the country's population. The mechanical population growth rate remains high with an average yearly increase of about 200,000, which creates great pressure in implementing population policy in the city.

This year, the capital city is striving to reduce the third child birth rate by 0.15% year-on-year, provide regular health check to 88% of the elderly, and conduct screening of four common disease for 84% of pregnant women and five common diseases for 89% of new-borns./.