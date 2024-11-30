Hang Kia-Pa Co – Unique cultural destination in Hoa Binh

Situated over 1,000 metres above sea level, Hang Kia and Pa Co enjoy a cool, refreshing climate akin to that of Moc Chau in Son La (Photo: VNA)

Nestled in the Mai Chau district of the northern province of Hoa Binh, Hang Kia and Pa Co are mountainous communes located within the Hang Kia - Pa Co Nature Reserve, have become a unique destination featuring the special culture of Mong ethnic minority community, which makes up more than 90% of the local population.

With its pristine landscapes, majestic mountains, and rich cultural heritage, this region has become a popular destination for both domestic and international visitors. The Mong people here have long been aware of the importance of preserving their unique culture while capitalising on their natural resources, creating a "promised land" that attracts tourists from all over.

A unique, captivating destination

Situated over 1,000 metres above sea level, Hang Kia and Pa Co enjoy a cool, refreshing climate akin to that of Moc Chau in Son La. The region is often shrouded in mist, with a weather pattern that reflects all four seasons within a single day. Mornings are cool like spring, afternoons can be hot like summer, evenings bring a crisp autumn chill, and nights descend with a wintery feel.

The Mong people in this area are known for their traditional crafts, which include weaving, embroidery, dyeing, bee wax painting, blacksmithing, and making paper from mulberry bark. Their culinary traditions are just as unique, with special dishes such as corn wine, "thang co" (a traditional Mong stew), "cai meo" (a type of local cabbage), chicken and pork from local breeds, sticky rice, and wild bamboo shoots.

In spring, the villages are covered in the pure white blossoms of plum and peach trees, adding delicate pink hues from ancient peach trees. This is also the time for the Mong’s New Year and the Gau Tao festival, the most significant event for the Mong community. The festival is marked by traditional games like crossbow shooting, tug-of-war, and playing the "khen" (a traditional reed instrument), and visitors can see the process of making "banh giay," sticky rice cakes pounded with giant wooden mallets.

The Vice Chairman of the Hang Kia Commune is Vang A Pao, who said that locals in the two regions have maintained their traditional architecture and endeavour to leave nature untouched.

Tourism potential explored

In recent years, the people of Hang Kia and Pa Co have moved away from outdated practices of shifting cultivation and settled into well-established communities. They are dedicated to preserving their natural beauty and traditional culture, while also embracing sustainable tourism. Both communes now host a growing number of homestays, offering local families an opportunity to earn a living while showcasing their rich cultural heritage.

As of now, over ten families in these communes operate homestay businesses, providing employment and steady income for hundreds of locals. The local government has supported the growth of community-based tourism, including cultural exchanges like the Mong night markets, the "cloud hunting" experience in Hang Kia, and stargasing camping trips in the same region.

Vice Chairman of the Hoa Binh People’s Committee Nguyen Van Toan said that the locality has implemented numerous solutions and strategic directions to support the people of Mai Chau District, particularly the residents of Hang Kia and Pa Co, in developing community-based tourism and experiential travel. These efforts aim to create competitive, high-quality tourism products that will help Hoa Binh attract more investors and become a prominent "hotspot" on the Vietnamese tourism map, said the official./.