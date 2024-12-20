Handbook launched to protect children in cyberspace

Illustrative image. (Source: VNA)

The Authority of Information Security under the Ministry of Information and Communications (MIC) on December 19 launched a handbook for protecting children in cyberspace, one of the key initiatives to strengthen digital skills for Vietnam's citizens.

Based on the information in the handbook, the coordination of families, schools, and society, along with proactive engagement from children, will be the key conditions to form a digital shield for children in the online environment.

The manual is an important solution for implementing the Government's programme on protecting and supporting children to interact in the cyber environment in a healthy and creative manner in the 2021-2025 period.

It provides not only updates on the risks in cyberspace for children but also practical tools and solutions to help children protect themselves, while assisting parents in guiding their children, contributing to minimising the negative impacts of the online environment.

The document consists of five sections, presented in a simple, easy-to-understand, memorable, and actionable format, offering basic information about the Internet and its benefits and risks, and key concepts on child protection in the digital space. It also contains guidelines for children on how to report harmful or inappropriate contents, and develop concrete skills for the safe, healthy, and responsible use of the internet.

It is provided free of charge at https://vn-cop.vn/cnbvte2024./.