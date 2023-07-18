Hai Yen picked as one of top 50 players to watch at 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup

The world's largest football news website GOAL has picked Vietnamese forward Hai Yen as one of the top 50 players to watch at the upcoming 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup in New Zealand.

GOAL said despite not scoring in the Asian Cup 2022, she certainly played her part as Vietnam achieved qualification for the Women’s World Cup for the first time, playing all six matches as they decisively beat Thailand and Taipei (China) to secure a ticket.

“The 28-year-old is a key danger woman for the defences of the US, the Netherlands and Portugal to keep an eye on,” it added.

Yen is now one of the most experienced players and also one of the top goal scorers in the Vietnamese women's national team. She has earned 76 caps for the national team and scored 42 goals, averaging less than two matches per goal for the national team.

As scheduled, Vietnam will face the defending champions the US in their opening match at 8am on July 22. Later, they will play against Portugal at 2:30pm on July 27, and against the runners-up Netherlands in the final match of the group stage at 2pm on August 1./.