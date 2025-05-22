Hai Phong tourism gets fresh makeover

Cruises in Cat Ba Archipelago, a UNESCO World Natural Heritage Site (Photo: VNA)

With rapid infrastructure upgrades, refreshed tourism products, and renewed communication strategies, Hai Phong is emerging as a top destination for both domestic and international travellers.

Experiencing coastal life

Since April 2022, the “Hai Phong Foodtour” has become a viral trend across social media platforms. Spearheaded by the city’s Department of Tourism (now part of the Department of Culture, Sports and Tourism), the campaign promotes Hai Phong’s unique culinary identity through media partnerships and TikTok collaborations. The initiative has significantly boosted port city tourism.

Luu Hoang Diep from S9 Travel, a local tour operator, said Hai Phong’s distinctive lifestyle offers visitors memorable experiences, from coffee drinking practices to leisure breakfasts. "Foodtour" serves as a cultural bridge, drawing tourists to the city.

Building on this momentum, Hai Phong has expanded its tourism offerings by highlighting popular photo locations, particularly those featuring French colonial architecture, and decorative train carriages on the Hanoi–Hai Phong railway line to enhance visitor experience.

As part of the city’s 70th Liberation Day celebrations (May 13, 1955 – 2025), Hai Phong launched the “Red Flamboyant Flower Train” in partnership with Vietnam Railways. Styled in elegant Indochine décor, the train blends modern design with traditional Oriental touches. It features two VIP carriages with free Wi-Fi and a bar, alongside 18 upgraded carriages. Upon arrival, passengers are welcomed by Hai Phong’s century-old French-built railway station.

According to Tran Thi Hoang Mai, Director of the municipal Department of Culture, Sports and Tourism, rail travel is expected to become a flagship product, enriching Hai Phong’s tourism portfolio and meeting growing demand for unique travel experiences.

Infrastructure boom

Over a decade ago, Hai Phong had no five-star hotels. Today, it boasts seven five-star and nine four-star hotels among its 551 tourist accommodation facilities.

The city is also expanding its golf tourism with new projects like the Sakura Golf Course in An Lao district, the Xuan Dam Golf Course on Cat Ba Archipelago, and the upcoming expansion of Ruby Tree Golf Course to 36 holes, offering added appeal to domestic and international visitors.

Alongside infrastructure, the city continues to diversify its tourism products, with a focus on marine and island tourism, combined with sports and leisure travel. It is also developing complementary offerings in community-based, agricultural, rural, cultural-historical, and spiritual tourism. Regular cultural events, weekend street performances, and increasingly large-scale modern art shows further enrich the tourist experience.

Mai highlighted Cat Ba Archipelago, a UNESCO World Natural Heritage Site, as one of the city’s most prominent tourism assets.

In early 2025, Cat Ba became the most-searched destination in Vietnam. In March, a Hollywood film crew chose the island as the backdrop for a new series. Hai Phong is also working with the US’s CNN to promote Cat Ba internationally, signalling a promising trajectory for the local tourism industry.

Spanish tourist Hector Masia, who spent two weeks in Hai Phong in late April, said he planned to explore the city's old quarter, Cat Ba Archipelago, and several nearby industrial zones. He remarked that while the city was not overly crowded, it remained vibrant and full of energy. Masia also praised the warmth and hospitality of the locals and expressed particular admiration for Hai Phong’s historic architecture, highlighting landmarks such as Hai Phong Station, the Opera House, and the Central Post Office.

During the April 30–May 1 holiday, which marked the start of the domestic tourism high season, Hai Phong welcomed around 780,000 visitors, including 29,000 international arrivals. Of these, Cat Ba served over 107,000 visitors (nearly 28,000 international), while Do Son beach saw 460,000 arrivals./.