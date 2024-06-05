Hai Phong to host Southeast Asia rowing, canoeing championships

Illustrative photo (Photo: VNA)

The tournaments will attract 506 athletes as well as 103 officials and coaches from 7 out of 11 Southeast Asian countries.

Director of the Hai Phong Department of Culture and Sports Tran Thi Hoang Mai said that the tournaments - the most prestigious ones in Southeast Asia, will gather the best athletes from national teams, U19 teams, and U23 teams of the countries.

The tournaments will allow Vietnamese athletes to sharpen their skills, promote rowing and canoeing in the Southeast Asian countries, and select athletes to attend the 33rd SEA Games in Thailand.

It will be also an opportunity for Hai Phong to improve its capacity to organise sport events so the city can successfully host Asian and world tournaments soon.

With experiences in organising many major national and international boat racing tournaments, Hai Phong is urgently preparing the best conditions to serve the Southeast Asia competions./.