Hai Phong strengthens vessel monitoring to step up fight against IUU fishing

Illustrative photo: VNA

Hai Phong city is intensifying oversight of fishing vessel movements and tightening enforcement measures as part of efforts to combat illegal, unreported and unregulated (IUU) fishing and improve fisheries management.

At a conference held on April 3, local authorities introduced updated legal regulations on IUU prevention and guidelines on the management and operation of vessel monitoring systems (VMS) for 2026. The event aimed to enhance awareness among vessel owners, promote compliance, and reinforce effective fleet management.

As of March 8, Hai Phong managed 786 fishing vessels measuring 6m or longer. Authorities reported that fleet oversight has been fully standardised, with all vessels registered, inspected, licensed, and integrated into the national fisheries database (Vnfishbase). Only two vessels are currently barred from operating due to expired technical safety certificates and remain under strict local supervision to prevent offshore activity.

According to Le Kha Tao, Deputy Head of the city’s Sub-Department of Fisheries, Livestock Production and Animal Health, all 273 active vessels measuring at least 15m have installed VMS equipment, ensuring 100% coverage. Fishing boats must maintain uninterrupted system operation throughout voyages, from departure until returning to port. Even when anchored, vessel owners are required to submit daily location reports to support monitoring efforts.

A dedicated monitoring station operates around the clock, with personnel assigned to track vessels and fleets by fishing zones. When signal disruptions occur, authorities immediately contact vessel owners and, if necessary, coordinate with families and local administrations. Nearby vessels operating within a radius of 10–15 nautical miles are also alerted via communication channels to help restore contact. Rapid response to signal loss has helped minimise risks while improving management efficiency.

Continuous monitoring ensures vessels remain connected throughout their journeys. Cases involving signal loss exceeding six hours, extended disconnections of more than 10 days, or boundary violations are compiled for verification and handled in line with regulations.

Between January 1, 2024 and March 8, 2026, authorities recorded 208 vessels showing signs of violations related to signal loss or fishing beyond authorised waters. Of these, 72 vessels were fined more than 2.63 billion VND (over 99,800 USD), while 136 cases were cleared following verification. Since the start of 2026, eight suspected violations have been reviewed, with one vessel fined 200 million VND.

Law enforcement efforts have also been strengthened through increased patrols and inspections at river mouths and key fishing areas. Weekly lists of high-risk vessels are shared among agencies to support coordinated supervision. Over the same period, authorities handled 399 administrative violations, issuing fines totalling nearly 5.9 billion VND. One case involving suspected criminal misuse of monitoring equipment has been prosecuted and transferred to investigative agencies.

Hai Phong currently operates three fishing ports, Ngoc Hai, Tran Chau and Bach Long Vi, where vessel movements, catch unloading, logbook collection and catch reporting are closely supervised. From early 2026 to March 8, ports recorded 1,706 vessel entries and departures, with total landings reaching 343.177 tonnes and 312 fishing logbooks submitted.

The city is also accelerating digital transformation in fisheries management. More than 1,100 vessel trips were updated through the monitoring system during the period, while electronic logbooks are being gradually introduced to enhance transparency and improve seafood traceability, supporting sustainable fisheries development./.