Hai Phong records positive progress in combating IUU fishing

At present, all fishing vessels in Hai Phong have been registered and licensed for operation, with their data cleaned and cross-checked on VNeID, updated in the national fisheries management software system VNFishbase, and equipped with vessel monitoring system devices. (Photo: VNA)

With strong and consistent direction from municipal authorities and relevant agencies, Hai Phong has made positive progress in combating illegal, unreported and unregulated (IUU) fishing, contributing to Vietnam’s nationwide efforts to have the European Commission (EC)'s 'yellow card' warning on the country's seafood sector lifted, heard a recent press conference held in the city.

According to the Hai Phong municipal Department of Agriculture and Environment, the city currently has 788 fishing vessels. All vessels have been fully registered and licensed, with their data verified on VNeID and updated on the national fisheries management system VNFishbase. They have also been equipped with vessel monitoring system (VMS) devices, ensuring that no fishing vessels operating in the city fall short of regulatory requirements.



Deputy Director of the department Vu Ba Cong said that both the capacity of enforcement personnel and the awareness of fishermen have improved markedly. Fishermen have gradually changed their mindset and compliance behaviour, particularly in recording fishing logbooks while at sea, which had previously been neglected.



Alongside vessel management, communication and licensing efforts, enforcement and handling of violations have been strengthened through close coordination between functional forces and local authorities. From December 20, 2024 to December 9, 2025, authorities handled 183 administrative violation cases, imposing fines totalling more than 2.6 billion VND (99,000 USD). Most violations involved the loss of connection of VMS devices.



Vu Ba Cong said the deparment will continue coordinating with the municipal police, the Coast Guard and grassroots authorities to intensify communication on fisheries law and EC recommendations. The city will also strengthen vessel monitoring, increase patrols at sea, guide vessel owners in completing required documentation, urge timely renewal of vessel registration, and closely supervise seafood landings at ports and traceability through the electronic catch documentation and traceability system (eCDT).



The department has proposed that the municipal People’s Committee continue directing departments, sectors and local authorities to strictly implement assigned tasks in line with directions from the Government, the Prime Minister and the Ministry of Agriculture and Environment, as well as the city’s action plan against IUU fishing and for sustainable fisheries development.



The municipal Border Guard Command has been tasked with closely managing fishing vessels, coordinating with border guard forces in other coastal localities, preventing unqualified vessels from leaving port, and strictly handling deliberate IUU violations. Meanwhile, People’s Committees at the commune, ward and special-zone levels are responsible for promptly addressing cases of VMS signal loss, establishing “self-management groups for safe vessels,” and requiring vessel owners and captains to sign commitments to comply with IUU regulations.



In addition, the Hai Phong Department of Agriculture and Environment is actively advising the municipal People’s Committee on developing a scheme for sustainable fisheries exploitation. Together with ongoing support policies for fishermen, these efforts aim to encourage offshore fishing, improve livelihoods, ensure maritime security and safety, and promote the sustainable development of the city’s fisheries sector./.