Hai Phong ranks first among centrally-run cities in economic growth

The northern port city of Hai Phong continued its impressive economic performance in the first half of the year, ranking fifth nationwide, second in the Red River Delta and first among centrally-run cities in terms of growth rate, said Permanent Vice Chairman of the municipal People's Committee Le Anh Quan.

Speaking at a regular meeting of the municipal People's Committee on July 3, Quan said several sectors posted double-digit growth, including industrial production, cargo throughput at ports and budget revenue. The tourism and service sectors also displayed a remarkable recovery, while social welfare policies proved effective.

Hai Phong's gross regional domestic product (GRDP) expanded by an estimated 10.32% year-on-year during the period. This growth was driven by strong performances across industrial and construction (12.76%), services (8.54%), and agro-forestry-fisheries (0.86%).

Total State budget revenue reached an estimated 60.8 trillion VND (2.53 billion USD), a significant increase of 34.77% compared to the same period last year. This represented 62.15% of the target set by the Government and 56.96% of the target set by the municipal People's Council.

Foreign direct investment also saw positive developments, surpassing 1.5 billion USD and achieving 77.58% of the annual plan. Export turnover grew by 28.87% year-on-year, reaching 17.2 billion USD and accounting for 51.26% of the yearly plan. Cargo throughput at ports reached 75.7 million tonnes, reflecting a 9.03% annual increase.

The number of tourists visiting the city exceeded 4.27 million, up 16.25% year on year./.