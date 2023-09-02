Hai Phong opens Vietnam - RoK trade promotion week

A Vietnam - Republic of Korea (RoK) trade promotion week kicked off in the northern city of Hai Phong on September 1.



The 10-day event, held by the Lala Station JSC, the Shining Media company and the Hai Phong Radio and Television Station, is among the activities marking 31 years of the two countries’ diplomatic ties. It aims to boost trade and investment links as well as cultural exchanges between the countries while introducing both sides’ economic potential, history, culture, and tourism.



The week features 94 booths of localities and businesses from the two countries, including over 60 of Vietnam and 30 of the RoK. The RoK side showcases a variety of its typical products such as fashion, household appliances, and beauty care items.

In his opening remarks, Director of the Hai Phong Department of Industry and Trade Nguyen Van Thanh said during the over 30 years of diplomatic relations, the Vietnam - RoK relations have enjoyed development breakthroughs, from the comprehensive partnership set up in 2001 to the strategic partnership in 2009 and the comprehensive strategic partnership in 2022.



In Hai Phong, there are 105 RoK-invested projects worth about 9.97 billion USD at present, making the Northeast Asian country the biggest investor in terms of both the project number and investment capital here.



In 2022, those projects earned 14.5 billion USD in revenue and 13.5 billion USD in export, contributed 3.57 trillion VND (148.2 million USD) to the state budget, and created jobs for 41,000 people, statistics show.



In addition, the local projects funded through the RoK Government’s official development assistance (ODA) also have proved fruitful, Thanh added./.