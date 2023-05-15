Making news
Hai Phong launches Free Walking Tour
Vu Huy Thuong, Deputy Director of the municipal Department of Tourism, said that this is one of the new tourism products of Hai Phong in 2023.
When participating in this tour, visitors will be accompanied by a guide to take a walk around several historical, cultural and architectural sites in the city, during which they will have chances to taste specialties.
Specially, the tour will bring visitors to Tam Bac Lake; statue of female General Le Chan who helped the Trung sisters to fight foreign invaders during 40-42 AD and reclaimed the ancient An Bien village, now Hai Phong city; Hai Phong Opera House; the city Museum and Post Office; and Hoang Van Thu bridge./.