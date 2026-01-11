Hai Phong city targets 4.3 billion USD in FDI in 2026

Hai Phong targets 4.3 billion USD in FDI in 2026. Photo: VNA

According to Pham Van Thep, Head of the Hai Phong Economic Zone Authority (HEZA), 2026 is expected to continue witnessing uncertainties globally but is also a pivotal year offering major opportunities for the city to accelerate development and strengthen its position as a key industrial and logistics hub in northern Vietnam.

Hai Phong’s investment appeal is underpinned by a rapidly expanding development space, including the Southern Coastal Economic Zone covering more than 20,000 hectares, a planned free trade zone, deep-water ports at Lach Huyen, and 12 industrial parks newly established in 2025. These assets provide a strong platform for the city to compete with major logistics and manufacturing centres across ASEAN.

At the same time, ongoing global supply chain shifts toward politically stable destinations such as Vietnam are creating fresh opportunities for Hai Phong to attract high-quality foreign investors.

To capitalise on these trends, the city is prioritising land clearance and infrastructure development to ensure ready-to-use sites for investors. Key efforts focus on synchronising power, transport, logistics and seaport infrastructure to reduce costs and improve connectivity, particularly at the Lach Huyen port complex, where several new berths are being developed.

Construction of major industrial parks, including Tien Lang 1, Nomura 2 and Tien Lang Airport (Zone B), is scheduled to begin in January 2026. Local authorities are also working closely with businesses to help projects move quickly into commercial operation and to record industrial output early in the year.

Hai Phong is pursuing a selective investment strategy, prioritising high-tech manufacturing, modern port-logistics services and clean energy, while rejecting labour-intensive and outdated projects. Alongside this, administrative reform and full digitalisation of investment procedures are seen as key drivers to enhance efficiency and investors' confidence./.