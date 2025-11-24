Making news
Hai Phong city provides 40 billion VND as relief aid for Dak Lak province
The People's Committee of Hai Phong city has allocated 40 billion VND (1.5 million USD) from the Natural Disaster Prevention Fund to support Dak Lak province which has been severely hit by recent floods.
The move aimed to realise the Politburo’s direction on overcoming the consequences of recent severe floods in the central region, which assigned Hai Phong to assist Dak Lak province.
On November 23, a delegation led by Vice Chairman of the municipal People's Committee Nguyen Minh Hung arrived in Dak Lak to deliver the aid and conduct an on-site survey to better understand the urgent needs of the province.
Along with the financial aid, the city's health sector assigned personnel to help Dak Lak province.
The city has also arranged to send as many as 2.5 tonnes of disinfectant, 400,000 water disinfectant tablets and various essential medicines to Dak Lak province as requested by the provincial Department of Health, along with 21 medical workers from Hai Phong.
On November 14, a delegation led by Secretary of the Hai Phong municipal Party Committee Le Tien Chau visited Dak Lak and Gia Lai, presenting each province with 10 billion VND (379,000 USD) for recovery efforts./.