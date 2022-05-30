Hai Duong promotes sales of Thanh Ha lychee, typical products

Illustrative image. Photo: VNA

Hai Duong province, in collaboration with the Ministries of Industry and Trade, and Agriculture and Rural Development, held a trade promotion conference of the province’s lychee and typical products in a hybrid format on May 29.



The conference was connected to many Vietnamese provinces and cities and places in the US, China, Malaysia, Belgium, France, Czech Republic, Singapore, Japan and the Republic of Korea.



Speaking at the event, Deputy Minister of Industry and Trade Do Thang Hai affirmed that his ministry will continue to coordinate with and support the province to promote its brand, promote connectivity and export transactions of lychee and other typical products in domestic and foreign markets. He also suggested Hai Duong actively apply digital technology and e-commerce in trade promotion activities.



In order to increase the value of agricultural products in general and lychee in particular, Deputy Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development Nguyen Hoang Hiep said that Hai Duong needs to strengthen the preservation and processing stages and focus on the development of specialties of each locality.



Secretary of the Hai Duong provincial Party Committee Pham Xuan Thang stated that the locality's agriculture is developing in the direction of large-scale, concentrated commodity production, with high, smart and organic technologies applied.



Annually, Hai Duong produces about 750,000 tonnes of rice, 700,000 tonnes of vegetables of all kinds, 300,000 tonnes of fruit and about 200,000 tonnes of cattle, poultry and aquatic products.



Currently, its Thanh Ha lychee is present in most provinces and cities in the country and is exported to major markets such as China, Japan, the US, France, Australia, Singapore and Thailand. Last year, Hai Duong lychee impressively overcame the COVID-19 storm in 2021 with a total production value of 1.4 trillion VND (60.3 million USD), 234 billion VND higher than that of 2020.



Hai Duong continues to promote the sales of Thanh Ha lychee and typical products on e-commerce platforms and digital platform applications, he added.



Within the framework of the conference, cooperation agreements on supporting the sales of lychee and typical products between the province and e-commerce platforms and between local lychee and farm produce exporters were signed. The Hai Duong Trade and Tourism Promotion Week also opened.



Also on the day, Hai Duong province officially kick-started the lychee harvest season and launched lychee shipments to foreign markets./.