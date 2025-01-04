Ha Tinh: 90 wild animals released back to nature

Rare animals are released back to nature (Photo: VNA)



Authorities have released 90 wild animals of 14 species into Vu Quang National Park in the central province of Ha Tinh.

Thai Canh Toan, Deputy Director of the park, said on January 2 that the reintroduced include four rhesus macaques, five asssamese macaques, two stump-tailed macaques, one pig-tailed macaque, 10 Chinese cobras, six king cobras, four keeled box turtles, two northern yellow-headed box turtles, 10 big-headed turtles, two Spengler’s turtles, two Burmese pythons, eight green pit vipers, 30 rat snakes, and four tokay geckos.

These animals belong to Groups IB and IIB, classified as endangered and rare species requiring strict protection in Vietnam's and the world's red data books.

They were handed over by the Hoang Lien Tourism and Biodiversity Conservation Centre of Hoang Lien National Park in the northern province of Lao Cai as part of a cooperative programme on wildlife rescue and reintroduction.

The released animals were distributed across different areas to ensure effective preservation./.