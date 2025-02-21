Ha Long climate 2025: a global call for environmental action

Ha Long Climate 2025 art programme will run from Feb to Jun 2025. Photo: VNP

The Ha Long Climate 2025 art programme, running from February to June 2025, will feature more than 20 activities aimed at raising public awareness of climate change and environmental protection while celebrating the global significance of Ha Long Bay.

The programme is jointly organised by the Ministry of Natural Resources and Environment, the People's Committee of Quang Ninh province, and domestic and international partners.

Spanning three phases, the programme offers a diverse lineup of cultural, artistic, and environmental initiatives. The first phase from February 20 to April 17 includes an international art exhibition, an auction to support heritage and environmental conservation, and a special collection from Merea x Women Dior.

The second phase running from March 1 to June 1 focuses on youth engagement, featuring the Future On Earth online art competition for students, university-led environmental campaigns, expert panel discussions, and a contest for innovative recycling solutions.

The third and final phase from June 20 to June 28 will highlight a global climate change seminar, Quang Ninh’s 2025 investment promotion conference, and a second fundraising art auction for conservation efforts.

Beyond these core activities, the program will also host an international music festival, a showcase of Vietnamese and global products, recycled fashion shows, and tree-planting initiatives led by global influencers to promote sustainability.

By integrating culture, tourism, and environmental action, Ha Long Climate 2025 positions Ha Long Bay as a leading destination not just for its natural beauty but for global sustainability efforts. Organisers aim to foster collaboration among policymakers, artists, and international media, driving momentum for energy transition and emissions reduction in support of Vietnam’s Net Zero commitment./.