Ha Long city gears up for festival-filled holidays

Ha Long Bay has been listed as a UNESCO World Natural Heritage Site on three occasions. (Photo: VNA)

A vibrant line-up of festivals and cultural events is set to take place in Ha Long city, the northern province of Quang Ninh, during the upcoming April 30 – May 1 public holidays, as part of efforts to attract visitors and strengthen the city’s tourism brand.

According to Nguyen Ngoc Son, Vice Chairman of the Ha Long People’s Committee, the city is home to a rich and unique cultural and historical heritage, with 96 recognised sites. Notably, Ha Long Bay has been listed as a UNESCO World Natural Heritage Site on three occasions. The city is currently home to 13 traditional and modern festivals, several of which have been restored and are actively preserved and celebrated.

The highlight of this holiday season is Ha Long Carnaval 2025, scheduled for May 1 along Vo Nguyen Giap street and at Sun Carnaval Square in Bai Chay ward. This large-scale provincial event, held annually, has become a major draw for locals and tourists alike. Additional activities will include fashion shows, interactive booths, and lively street performances running throughout the holiday period.

Ahead of the main celebration, the city will host various events starting April 29, including temple festivals, a lion dance showcase, culinary events such as the Beer and Grilled Squid Festival, and the 2025 Quang Ninh OCOP Summer Fair.

Looking to the future, Ha Long is working to revive a number of traditional festivals and expand existing ones, while preparing scientific dossiers to seek national heritage recognition for key cultural events as part of its vision to become a true city of festivals.

Through these efforts, Ha Long aims to further boost its tourism sector by offering high-quality, distinctive experiences that attract more visitors and contribute significantly to local economic growth. The city has set a target of welcoming 20 million tourists to Quang Ninh in 2025./.