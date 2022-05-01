Ha Long Carnival gives boost to tourism activities in Quang Ninh

The carnival aimed at promoting Ha Long, home to the world heritage site Ha Long Bay, as a safe and friendly destination.



With the participation of about 2,000 artists, it was held at the Dai Duong (Ocean) Park in Bai Chay ward and rounded off with a 15-minute low-range firework display.



Also in Quang Ninh on the day, an ao dai (Vietnamese traditional long dress) festival treated visitors to 20 collections inspired by the province’s landscape, nature, culture, and people.



With its venue on the shore of Bai Tu Long Bay within the Green Dragon City urban area, the festival gathered the participation of over 30 designers and hundreds of artists, models, actors and actresses.



In 2022, Quang Ninh aims to host over 10 million tourists, including 1.