Ha Long Carnival 2025 kicks off with dazzling showcase of heritage, innovation

At the opening ceremony (Photo: VNA)

The Ha Long Carnival 2025 kicked off in Ha Long city, the northern province of Quang Ninh on May 1 evening, marking a highlight of the Ha Long Summer Tourism Week.

The opening ceremony drew the presence of Politburo member, Director of the Ho Chi Minh National Academy of Politics and Chairman of the Central Theory Council Nguyen Xuan Thang; and National Assembly Vice Chairman Vu Hong Thanh. Delegations from Laos and China’s Guangxi joined thousands of professional performers and international art troupes as well as about 15,000 locals and tourists in the festive activities.

The carnival unfolded in three acts, each weaving Quang Ninh’s cultural heritage into a vivid tapestry of performance. The elaborately choreographed performances captured the spirit of local residents, invited attendees to explore the locality's breathtaking natural beauty. A parade of ornate floats, performers in traditional and carnival-inspired costumes, and pulsating DJ sets on a sprawling stage captivated the crowd. The night culminated in a breathtaking fireworks display that illuminated the bay.

Officials attend the opening ceremony (Photo: VNA)

This year’s message underscores Quang Ninh’s aspiration to position itself as a premier tourism destination where Vietnam’s and the world’s cultural treasures converge.

Vice Chairman of the Ha Long city People's Committee Nguyen Ngoc Son revealed this would be the city’s final carnival under its current administrative structure, as a restructuring effective July 1 will eliminate district-level units.

The event leaned heavily into technological innovation, blending art with cutting-edge tools. Ten high-powered projectors from the US and Belgium, paired with 3D mapping, lasers, and advanced lighting, transformed Sun Carnival Plaza into a digital stage resembling Quang Ninh’s rugged landscapes. The result was a world-class production that elevated traditional storytelling into a modern spectacle, according to organisers.

This year, Quang Ninh aims to welcome 20 million visitors, including around 4.5 million foreigners, as it seeks to cement Ha Long’s status as a cultural and festival beacon in Southeast Asia./.