Ha Long Carnaval to take place on May 1

A performance at Ha Long Carnaval 2024 (Photo: VNA)

Ha Long Carnaval 2025 is scheduled for May 1 at Sun Carnival Square and Vo Nguyen Giap street in Bai Chay ward, Ha Long city, Quang Ninh province.

Themed "Connecting heritage, leading the way to shine", the festival will feature a grand opening ceremony, DJ performances, and a high-altitude fireworks display.

Additional activities include a masquerade ball, flash mob performances, interactive booths for costume experiences, body painting, and personalised mask-making.The programme, expected to last 90 minutes, will be broadcast live at 8:10 pm via media channels of Quang Ninh and other cities and provinces.

Ha Long Carnaval is an annual culture-tourism event in Quang Ninh, aimed at promoting local culture and creating a unique summer tourism product. The event plays a key role in the province’s tourism stimulus programme and is gradually being positioned as an international festival to attract both domestic and foreign visitors.

In 2025, the province expects to welcome 20 million tourists, including 4.5 million international visitors, with total tourism revenue projected to reach 55 trillion VND (2.2 billion USD)./.