Making news
Ha Long-Cam Pha coastal road puts into operation
The coastal road has a total length of 18.7km, including 10.2 km passing through Cam Pha city.
It has four lanes and a designed speed of 60km per hour.
The road runs from Tran Quoc Nghien Road in Ha Long city and ends at a T-junction near Quang Hanh ward in Cam Pha City. The project plays a vital role in connecting, developing and expanding space of the two cities in the Ha Long and Bai Tu Long bays.
Cao Tuong Huy, acting chairman of the Quang Ninh provincial People’s Committee, said the completion of the road will help ease traffic density on the National Highway 18 and attract more tourists to the locality. The project is also anticipated to improve the material and spiritual life of local residents, he said./.