Ha Long among world’s most beautiful places: Travel + Leisure

The magazine wrote that, while there are never-ending reasons to travel, many people seek awe-inspiring moments that stop them in their tracks, and search for sights that will stay with them forever.

According to Travel + Leisure, with hundreds of jungle-covered karsts springing out of emerald green waters, Ha Long Bay is a photographer’s dream.

The magazine suggested hopping on a boat, or kayak, to explore the UNESCO World Heritage Site’s beautiful islands, and surreal cave networks.

Ha Long Bay, located in the northern province of Quang Ninh, has an area of over 1,500 square kilometres, featuring nearly 2,000 islands of various sizes creating a majestic scene. This is the top destination not only of Quang Ninh, but also Vietnam in general for international visitors.

This year, Quang Ninh expects to welcome 17 million visitors, including three million foreigners./