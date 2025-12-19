Ground-breaking, inauguration of 234 key projects, works take place simultaneously at 9:00 on Dec 19

A graphic image of the Olympic sports urban area project in Hanoi.

Ground-breaking, inauguration, or technical traffic opening ceremonies for 234 major projects and key works, in celebration of the upcoming 11th National Emulation Congress and 14th National Party Congress, will be simultaneously held across 34 provinces and cities nationwide at 9:00 on December 19.



The Ministry of Construction has reported that among these, there are 148 projects starting construction and 86 projects being inaugurated and technically cleared, including 38 projects from ministries and agencies, 39 from corporations and state-owned enterprises, and 157 managed by local administrations.



The total investment for these projects exceeds 3.4 quadrillion VND (129 billion USD), of which state funding amounts to over 627 trillion VND, accounting for 18%, while the remaining 82%, approximately 2.79 quadrillion VND, is from non-budget sources.



The ceremonies will be organised both in person and online, with 79 locations nationwide, symbolising the 79th anniversary of the National Resistance Day (December 19, 1946 - 2025).



A graphic image of the Red River Landscape Boulevard project in Hanoi.

Minister of Construction Tran Hong Minh said that on this day, the country will complete and open for technical clearance a total of 3,513 km of expressways (including 3,188 km of main routes and 325 km of connecting roads). It is expected that by the end of 2025, a total of 3,813 km will be completed (comprising 3,345 km of main routes and 458 km of connecting roads).



The completion and commissioning of many important transportation, urban, and technical infrastructure projects will create a new driving force for Vietnam’s development. Modern, synchronised infrastructure not only enhances connectivity, reduces travel time, and lowers logistics costs, but also opens up opportunities to attract investment, promotes regional linkages, improves the quality of life for citizens, and strengthens the competitiveness of the economy./.