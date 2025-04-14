Greetings extended to Khmer people in Can Tho on Chol Chnam Thmay festival

Tran Thang, Deputy Secretary of the VFF Party Committee, presents gifts to 20 impoverished Khmer ethnic households in Can Tho city. (Photo: VNA)

The Vietnam Fatherland Front (VFF) Central Committee on April 12 extended greetings and presented gifts to 50 Khmer ethnic households, including policy beneficiary families and those living in poverty, in the Mekong Delta city of Can Tho on the occasion of the 2025 Chol Chnam Thmay festival.

Speaking at a meeting held at the Khmer Theravada Buddhist Academy, Tran Thang, Deputy Secretary of the VFF Party Committee, praised the academy for its training initiatives and efforts to strengthen national solidarity.

On behalf of the VFF Central Committee, Thang wished the academy’s leaders and the Khmer community a joyful and prosperous traditional New Year and hoped for their continued contributions to national progress in the years ahead.

Most Venerable Dao Nhu, Vice President of the Executive Council of the Vietnam Buddhist Sangha and Director of the scademy, thanked the VFF delegation and local authorities for their support and festive wishes extended to the Khmer people.

On this occasion, the VFF Central Committee delegation also presented gifts to the Can Tho Patriotic Monks’ Solidarity Association, and over 50 gift packages to policy beneficiary households and 20 impoverished Khmer families in the city./.