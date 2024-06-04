Making news
Green Hanoi promoted on World Environment Day
DoNRE Deputy Director Nguyen Minh Tan laid a stress on the significance to promote such practical activities as cutting down on plastic bag use, classifying and recycling waste, using renewable energy, and raising public awareness of environmental protection.
According to UNDP Representative in Vietnam Ramla Khalidi, socio-economic losses due to air pollution in Vietnam top 13 billion USD a year, equal to 4% of the nation’s GDP.
UNDP is working to improve air quality in Vietnam in various sectors, including support for the country’s just energy transition and its carbon neutral commitment by 2050 as well as development of green transportation and circular economy, she added.
This year, the World Environment Day 2024 focuses on land restoration, desertification and drought resilience, calling on countries across the globe to join hands to restore lands, build drought resilience and combat desertification, helping slow down the crisis of climate change and improve livelihoods and food security for billions of people in the world.
In Hanoi, the day offers an opportunities for schools, communities, enterprises, social organisations, and State management agencies to push ahead activities for a green and clean Hanoi, create green economy for a future of sustainable development, and build a healthy and livable city./.