Making news
Green consumption – key for plastic waste reduction
Associate Prof. Dr. Do Van Manh, Vice Director of the Institute of Environmental Technology under the Vietnam Academy of Science and Technology said that the overuse of single-use plastic products and the poor management of plastic waste have led to worsening plastic pollution.
He stressed the urgent need to enhance public awareness and change consumers’ habit in using single-use plastic products.
Green consumption is also an important content of the national strategy on green growth in the 2021-2030 period with a vision to 2050. Currently, many mechanisms, policies and programmes have been implemented to encourage green consumption.
Many large-scale supermarkets of Vietnam have taken specific and actions to minimise the use of plastic bags and encourage customers to use multiple-use shopping bags. Banana leaves have been used for food wrapping in Co.op Mart, Big C Da Nang and Big C Hanoi. Meanwhile, AEON has refunded customers who return bags for their next shopping.
Alongside, Vietjet Air and Bamboo Airways have planned to use environmentally-friendly products in their flights. Many private organisations and agencies have called for people to exchange their plastic bottles for trees. Restaurants have also served drinks to customers without plastic straws.
A recent survey by Nielsen Vietnam showed that 80% Vietnamese consumers are willing to pay more for products with green and clean commitments that are produced with environmentally-friendly materials. This reflects a strong change in their awareness, it held./.