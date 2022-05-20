Greek President wraps up official visit to Vietnam





During her stay in Vietnam, President Sakellaropoulou paid tribute to late President Ho Chi Minh at his Mausoleum, laid a wreath at the Heroic Martyrs’ Monument, held talks with President Nguyen Xuan Phuc, paid a courtesy visit to Party General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong, met with National Assembly Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue, witnessed the signing of important documents, and joined a tea party chaired by Vice President Vo Thi Anh Xuan.



Welcoming the Greek President, Party General Secretary Trong affirmed that Vietnam attaches much importance to its traditional friendship with Greece and is delighted at the important progress in their bilateral ties. He gave a number of proposals to promote the partnership in all fields, and suggested Greece continue to support the Vietnamese community in the country.



During talks between the two presidents, they shared delight that despite the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic, trade between the two countries still increased to 447 million USD in 2021, up 33 percent year on year, and two times higher than the 15 percent growth in Vietnam-EU trade.



The presidents agreed to promote a win-win partnership, while encouraging and creating favourable conditions for businesses from both nations to strengthen exchanges focusing on areas of Vietnam’s demand and Greece's strengths, such as shipbuilding, maritime logistics, energy and agriculture. In order to create a framework for bilateral economic cooperation, they agreed to increase negotiations for a double tax avoidance agreement and another on maritime transport.



In her meeting with the Vietnamese top legislator, President Sakellaropoulou pointed to the potential for bilateral cooperation in history and culture.



Within the framework of her visit, the Greek leader also visited Hanoi’s traditional craft villages, and Quang Ninh province and Ho Chi Minh City.



Her official visit took place in the context that the traditional friendship between the two countries is developing well. It is expected to contribute to strengthening political trust, and deepening multi-faceted cooperation in the fields of politics-diplomacy, economics, culture and tourism./.