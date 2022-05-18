Making news
Greek President visits Ha Long Bay
The Greek leader thanked local officials for their warm welcome as well as local people for their hospitality, expressing her delight at the trip to Ha Long Bay.
Khang wished the delegation a successful visit to Vietnam which will last until May 19.
Ha Long Bay was twice recognised as a world natural heritage site by UNESCO, in 1994 and 2000, and selected as one the 10 most beautiful bays in the world.
As a popular tourist destination, it attracted about 4.4 million visitors, including nearly 2.9 million foreign arrivals, in 2019 - before the COVID-19 pandemic. Ha Long city looks to welcome 4.5 million tourist arrivals this year./.