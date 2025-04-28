Great solidarity voyage brings OVs to Truong Sa, DK1 platforms

Themed “Great Solidarity Voyage," this year’s journey carried a message of a prosperous, sustainable, and united Vietnam (Photo published by VNA)

More than 60 overseas Vietnamese (OV) from 24 countries and territories concluded their nine-day journey to visit soldiers and people in Truong Sa island district in the south-central province of Khanh Hoa and the DK1 platforms on Vietnam's southern continental shelf on April 26.



The trip, known as the "Great Solidarity Voyage," was an annual programme organised by the State Committee for Overseas Vietnamese Affairs under the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in cooperation with the Navy Command since 2012.



This year, the event took place in the vibrant nationwide atmosphere commemorating the 50th anniversary of the Liberation of the South and National Reunification, the 80th anniversary of National Day, the 95th founding anniversary of the Communist Party of Vietnam, and 70 years since the founding of the Vietnam People's Navy.



The programme contrbuted to enhancing overseas Vietnamese's understanding of the Party and State’s policies, as well as the practical efforts to safeguard the nation’s sovereignty over seas and islands. It also provided opportunities to experience first-hand the life and dedication of soldiers and people in the island district, while strengthening ties through exchanges, conversations, and meaningful actions.



Above all, it is a chance for OVs to express their love and responsibility for the homeland’s seas and islands through practical and meaningful contributions.



A journey of trust, bonds, and affection



Themed “Great Solidarity Voyage," this year’s journey carried a message of a prosperous, sustainable, and united Vietnam, where OVs and their fellows at home are bonded in common purpose for the country’s future. During the voyage, the delegation visited Da Thi, Sinh Ton, Co Lin, Len Dao, Da Tay A, Truong Sa Lon, and the DK1/8 Que Duong platform.



Participants engaged in meaningful activities such as visiting and presenting gifts to soldiers and civilians, cultural exchanges, tours of schools, homes, temples, and clinics on the islands. They attended the inauguration ceremony of Rainbow Park on Da Tay A Island, took part in a memorial service for fallen soldiers at Gac Ma Reef, offered incense at the Ho Chi Minh Memorial House and the Heroes and Martyrs Memorial, joined the flag-raising ceremony and parade, and participated in the “Walk for Beloved Truong Sa” on Truong Sa Lon island.



Visiting Truong Sa for the first time, Nguyen Trung Kien, Chairman of the State Committee for Overseas Vietnamese Affairs and head of the delegation, said that only by setting foot on Truong Sa and witnessing the tireless sacrifices of soldiers and people can one truly understand the sacred meaning of the Motherland. This voyage affirms the participants’ patriotism and reinforces the bond between the global Vietnamese community and Vietnam, he stated.



The journey stands as a vivid testament to the Party and State’s consistent policy of considering overseas Vietnamese as an inseparable part of the nation, and their deep care for the overseas community, Kien said, adding that it also offered the delegates the chance to express their affection for their homeland and join efforts to safeguard national sovereignty over seas and islands.



Hoang Xuan Binh, an OV in Poland, said that he feels deeply moved and proud to be part of this programme. This journey has helped him understand the hardships and steadfast spirit of the soldiers defending the seas and islands. “It reminds me that Truong Sa is not far away - Truong Sa lives in the heart of every Vietnamese,” he stated.



Returning to Sinh Ton island after a decade, Truong Thi Hong, an OV in Israel, expressed her impression at the improvement in living conditions for the soldiers. Infrastructure is more solid, greenery is flourishing, reflecting Vietnam’s growing prosperity and the Party and State’s commitment to caring for navy personnel, she said.



The "Great Solidarity Voyage," takes place from April 18-26 (Photo: VNA)

Meanwhile, Cao Ha Linh, an OV in Singapore, spoke of her pride in visiting the islands, emphasising that she is proud to see so many dedicated individuals working tirelessly to defend the nation’s sovereignty. Linh pledged that she will share the spirit of Truong Sa and this unforgettable journey widely in the Vietnamese community in Singapore, especially among the younger generation.



For Nguyen Ngoc Hung, an OV in Cambodia, this voyage showed him the solidarity and unity of overseas Vietnamese across the world who are united by a shared love for the homeland and the country’s seas and islands.



Concrete actions, deep-rooted affection



Beyond heartfelt emotions, OVs expressed their patriotism through concrete actions.



During this voyage, the participants contributed over 2 billion VND (77,000 USD) in cash, gifts, and goods to initiatives such as the greening of Truong Sa, building multifunctional cultural houses, purchasing essential supplies, medical equipment, and educational materials for soldiers and people on the islands and the DK1 platforms.



Since 2012, OV communities have contributed nearly 30 billion VND to Truong Sa and the DK1 platforms, supporting sovereignty patrol boats, civil infrastructure projects, and essential supplies for the islands.



In addition, they have consistently demonstrated their affection through poetry, literature and short stories about the homeland’s seas and islands. They have founded Hoang Sa - Truong Sa clubs in France, Singapore, the Republic of Korea, Poland and elsewhere, while pioneering new inventions to improve island life, and organising conferences and exhibitions to raise awareness about Vietnam’s sovereignty both among Vietnamese communities abroad and the international public.



The success of the Great Solidarity Voyage once again reaffirmed the Party and State’s policy of considering OVs an inseparable part of the nation, in line with Conclusion 12-KL/TW. It also highlights the Party and State’s dedication to caring for the Vietnamese people abroad.



Ultimately, this journey showcased the love, responsibility, and contributions of OVs towards national development, as well as the mission of safeguarding Vietnam’s sacred sovereignty over seas and islands./.