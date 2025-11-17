Great national unity festival held abroad for first time

The festival’s most moving highlight is the moment when over 1,000 Vietnamese participants form a giant Vietnamese national flag. (Photo: VNA)

The Consulate General of Vietnam in Fukuoka, Japan, in coordination with the Association of Vietnamese in Fukuoka (AVF), organised a great national unity festival and the Vietnamese community sports festival in Kyushu on November 16, on the occasion of the 95th traditional day of the Vietnam Fatherland Front (VFF).

This is the first time the a great national unity festival, and a pilot project of great national unity festival initiated by the VFF Central Committee, have been held for the Vietnamese community abroad, aiming to strengthen solidarity, and promote the power of national great unity bloc in the new era.

This is the first time the a great national unity festival has been held for the Vietnamese community abroad. (Photo: VNA)

In her opening remarks, Consul General Vu Chi Mai highlighted that the festival and sports event aim to strengthen national solidarity, promote Vietnamese culture to Japanese friends, and contribute to building a connected, integrated, and thriving Vietnamese community in Kyushu that remains connected to the homeland.

The festival’s most moving highlight was the moment when over 1,000 Vietnamese participants formed a giant Vietnamese national flag, arranged in three main groups representing 15 community sectors.

Representatives from the VietWorld Records Organisation presented a certificate recognising the event as “the largest gathering to form the Vietnamese national flag in Japan” to the AVF and the Consulate General.

Nguyen Duy Anh, member of the VFF Central Committee, and head of the event’s organising board affirmed that despite living abroad, every Vietnamese remains connected to the homeland, and the flag symbolises Vietnam, unity, pride, and community strength.

At the event, many organisations and individuals were honoured for their outstanding achievements in community building, strengthening solidarity, developing associations, and actively preserving Vietnamese culture and language in Japan.

The sports festival also drew a large number of participants, featuring activities such as tug-of-war, sack races, relay runs, shuttlecock kicking, and the 2nd Kyushu football tournament./.