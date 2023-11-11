The Party and State always consider the great national unity as a strategic guidelines and the root of strength, determining the success of the Vietnamese revolution in the process of national construction and development, National Assembly Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue has said.



The top legislator made his remarks while attending the great national unity festival in residential area No.10 in Hoa Hiep Bac ward, Lien Chieu district, the central city of Da Nang, on November 11.



Chairman Hue took this occasion to praise and thank local people for their unanimous support and cooperation with the city in implementing the Party’s and State's policies, especially in deploying Lien Chieu port project, which is expected to become an international gateway connecting the central coastal region to the world.



At the event, he presented gifts to 20 local social welfare beneficiary families and others gaining the outstanding cultural family title.



The NA Chairman also witnessed the Vietnam National Petroleum Group (Petrolimex) donating 5 billion VND (205,550 USD) to fund the building of 100 charity houses in the locality.



Earlier, the top legislator inspected the construction progress of the Lien Chieu port project and presented gifts to workers who are working on the site.



The project covers an area of 450 hectares, with total investment of over 3.42 trillion VND. It began in December 2022, and is expected to be completed in November 2025./.



