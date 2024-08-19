Making news
Grand welcome ceremony held in Beijing for Party General Secretary and President To Lam
The welcome ceremony was held with 21-cannon salute, the highest level for a head of state.
The Vietnamese leader and his spouse are making a State visit to China from August 18-20 at the invitation of Party General Secretary and President Xi Jinping and his spouse.
Party General Secretary and President Xi invited his Vietnamese counterpart to ascend to the honorary podium, and 21 cannons were fired in salute. The two leaders then inspected the guards of honour of the Chinese People's Liberation Army.
After the welcome ceremony, the two leaders held talks./.