Grand welcome ceremony held for Russian President Vladimir Putin

State President To Lam (R) and Russian President Vladimir Putin listen to the two countries’ national anthems (Photo: VNA)

President Putin is on a state visit to Vietnam from June 19-20 at an invitation of General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee Nguyen Phu Trong.

After the welcome ceremony, the Presidents, heading their respective high-ranking delegations, commenced their talks to review the results of bilateral cooperation over the past time and discuss orientations for the coming time.



21-cannon salute fired to welcome Russian President Vladimir Putin (Photo: VNA)

This is the fifth visit to Vietnam by Putin on his position as a head of state. It coincides with the 30th anniversary of the Treaty on Principles of Friendly Relations between Vietnam and Russia (June 16, 1994 - 2024).

Russian Ambassador to Vietnam G.S. Bezdetko said that the President's visit aims to boost cooperation in multiple fields, including economy, investment, science - technology, education - training, culture, tourism, humanitarian exchanges, and national defence - security.



State President To Lam and Russian President Vladimir Putin review the honour guard of the Vietnam People's Army (Photo: VNA)



Vietnamese Ambassador to Russia Dang Minh Khoi stated that the Russian leader’s visit will provide a chance for leaders of the two countries to discuss and seek specific measures to promote bilateral economic and trade cooperation, including the speeding up of major joint projects, especially those in the areas of energy, industry, and agriculture.



Regarding its significance to the realisation of the Joint Statement on 2030 Vision for Development of Vietnam – Russia Relations, Khoi said the event has an important meaning, especially in the context that the two sides are working hard to implement the document./.