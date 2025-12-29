Government to provide cash gifts to social policy beneficiaries ahead of Tet 2026

A woman who rendered meritorious services to the revolution receives gift (Photo: VNA)

People who rendered meritorious services to the revolution, those entitled to social protection, and social pensioners as defined by respective national ordinances, and decrees, together with orphans without guardians or those living in orphanages will receive a cash gift of 400,000 VND (15.2 USD) per person on the occasion of the 14th National Party Congress and the 2026 Lunar New Year (the Year of the Horse).The policy is set out under Resolution No. 418/NQ-CP, issued by the Government on December 28, on the provision of gifts on behalf of the Party and State to people with meritorious services to the revolution, social protection beneficiaries, social pensioners and other vulnerable groups on these occasions.The resolution requires that gift-giving be completed no later than the end of this month.The allocation is drawn from the 2025 central budget reserve, following National Assembly Resolution No. 265/2025/QH15.The Ministry of Finance has been tasked with ensuring central budget balance to carry out the policy.The Ministry of Public Security will work closely with the ministries of Home Affairs, Health, and Finance, relevant agencies and local authorities to deliver the Party and State’s gifts through social welfare benefit accounts on VNeID for eligible recipients. In case of need, provincial and municipal People’s Committees may instruct local agencies and commune-level authorities to transfer the gifts directly into beneficiaries’ existing monthly allowance accounts (where applicable), or pay them in cash, ensuring that the policy is implemented correctly, promptly and in line with regulations.People’s Committees of provinces and cities, based on local conditions and financial capacity, may also consider providing gifts to other vulnerable groups within their jurisdiction, in accordance with their authority. They are responsible for allocating sufficient funding to ensure timely payments to eligible groups as stipulated.Local authorities and commune-level People’s Committees are required to coordinate closely with the public security forces in organising the distribution of gifts, ensuring simple, convenient, timely and accurate implementation.The same day, the Prime Minister signed a Decision allocating an additional 2.5 trillion VND from the central budget reserve to localities to implement the gift-giving initiative./.