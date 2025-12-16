Government sets out coordinated plan for 2026 elections

Ministries and sectors are requested to pay special attention to promoting election publicity and legal education. - Illustrative image (baochinhphu.vn)

The Government has issued Resolution No. 408/NQ-CP approving a plan for organising the elections of deputies to the 16th National Assembly and People's Councils at all levels for the 2026–2031 tenure, aiming to ensure the synchronised, timely and effective implementation of the Government’s election-related tasks.

The plan also aims to ensure that the elections are conducted in a democratic, equal and law-abiding manner, while being safe and cost-effective, truly becoming a nationwide civic event, thus contributing to strengthening and enhancing the effectiveness and efficiency of the state apparatus and building a socialist rule-of-law state of Vietnam of the people, by the people and for the people.

The plan also seeks to strengthen the Party’s leadership, ensure the unified direction of the National Election Council, and promote coordination by the Government, the Prime Minister, the Vietnam Fatherland Front (VFF) Central Committee, political and socio-political organisations, as well as close coordination between central agencies and local authorities at all levels in the electoral process.

The plan aims to ensure the election of the full number of deputies to the NA and People’s Councils at all levels in accordance with regulations, with those elected meeting high standards and having a balanced and representative composition across social groups, genders, sectors, and regions. Priority will be given to the quality and qualifications of candidates rather than quotas, ensuring the selection of truly outstanding individuals worthy of representing the people’s will, aspirations, and right to mastery.

The plan assigns clear responsibilities to ministries, localities, and relevant agencies for election management and organisation, legal and policy guidance, public communication, personnel arrangements, political security and social order safety, monitoring and reporting, budget and logistical support, complaint handling, and post-election review and commendation.

From December 2025 to March 2026, the Ministry of Home Affairs, in coordination with relevant agencies, will implement the Government’s election tasks in line with the Politburo’s direction and the National Election Council’s plan, while organising nationwide election training with flexible formats suited to practical conditions.

From December 2025 to April 2026, ministries and ministerial-level agencies will draft and issue legal, directive, and guiding documents on elections in line with the National Election Council’s plan and the PM’s Directive No. 28/CT-TTg dated September 18, 2025, while reviewing and, if necessary, amending existing documents to ensure their suitability for practical conditions.

Ministries and sectors are requested to pay special attention to promoting election publicity and legal education, strict compliance with media communication rules, and tight management of press, publishing, and online content, aiming to prevent errors, counter false or hostile views, curb attempts to disrupt the elections, and strictly handle inaccurate or biased reporting.

The resolution calls for strict implementation of the elections in accordance with the prescribed schedule, procedures, and organisational requirements.

People’s Committees at all levels are responsible for directing and guiding local election authorities to conduct elections legally, safely, and cost-effectively, and promptly handling issues on election day. They must also provide timely, periodic, and ad-hoc reports on election progress and results as required./.