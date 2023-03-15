Making news
Government leader to hold dialogue with youths on human resources
Themed “Building up high-quality young human resources to meet the Industry 4.0", it will focus on the implementation of the Party's guidelines and the State's policies and laws related to youths, as well as responsibilities of relevant agencies and organisations to ensure the legitimate rights and interests of young people.
Participants will exchange views on the State’s policy in building and developing high-quality young human resources; and roles and responsibilities of youths in learning, working and participating in socio-economic development so as to utilise opportunities and cope with challenges in the Fourth Industrial Revolution.
The event aims to implement the Party's guidelines and the State's policies and laws on intensifying dialogues with youths to take their recommendations, proposals and aspirations in order to promptly direct the settlement and removal of shortcomings, limitations and difficulties related to youths’ legitimate rights and interests in the process of formulating and implementing the State's relevant policies and laws./.