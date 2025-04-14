Making news
Government leader extends New Year wishes to Khmer people
Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh has extended his greetings to the Khmer people nationwide on the occasion of their New Year celebration, Chol Chnam Thmay.
In his letter, PM Chinh wrote that the Khmer community, with more than 1.3 million people, is an inseparable part of the great national unity bloc, and has made important contributions to the nation building and safeguarding cause led by the Communist Party of Vietnam.
Their culture, including unique customs, traditions and festivals, holds unique values enriching the diverse cultural tapestry of Vietnam, Chinh affirmed, acknowledging that they have always placed trust in the leadership of the Party and State, upheld the spirit of patriotism and traditions, united with other ethnic groups nationwide and actively contributed to the nation’s development and defence.
The Government leader asserted that the Party and the State consistently regard ethnic and religious affairs as fundamental, long-term and urgent strategic issues. Under the Party’s leadership and the engagement of the entire political system and people nationwide, the living standards of the Khmer people have been improving while their cultural identity is preserved and promoted. Political security and social order are also maintained, and the great national unity bloc continues to be strengthened.
This year’s Chol Chnam Thmay is celebrated in a special atmosphere as the country welcomes the 90th anniversary of the Communist Party of Vietnam, the 50th anniversary of the Liberation of the South and National Reunification, the 135th birth anniversary of President Ho Chi Minh, and the 80th anniversary of the Socialist Republic of Vietnam.
The year 2025 is also a pivotal year of administrative reforms with the political system’s organisational structure streamlined for effective and efficient operation, and the establishment of the Ministry of Ethnic and Religious Affairs.
These strategies lay the foundation for the country’s prosperous and strong development in the new era, wrote PM Chinh.
He urged authorities at all levels, sectors, and localities to intensify efforts to implement strategies, programmes, projects and policies on ethnic and religious affairs, ensuring timely and effective responses to the legitimate rights and interests of the people.
The Government leader also underscored the importance of prioritising resources for comprehensive development and life quality improvement for the Khmer people, with particular attention to health, education and culture.
Fostering self-reliance, confidence and national pride among the Khmer people is also an important task to contribute to the collective strength of the great national unity bloc in the new era, he wrote.
Despite ongoing challenges, with the Party’s direction aligning with the people’s aspirations, the PM expressed confidence that the Khmer community will continue to uphold their rich cultural traditions, patriotism and solidarity, contributing to building a prosperous, strong, democratic, equitable and civilised Vietnam./.