Government launches action plan on Hanoi development
Under this action plan, the capital city will work to become the centre and development momentum for the Red River Delta as well as the northern key economic region.
The city is expected to extensively and intensively integrate into the world, have high competitiveness compared to others in the region and the world, and boast a development level comparable to that of capital cities of developed countries in the region and the world.
The resolution targets average annual growth in gross regional domestic product (GRDP) for Hanoi at about 7.5 - 8% during 2021 - 2025, and 8 - 8.5% during 2026 - 2030. Per capita GRDP is aimed at 8,300 - 8,500 USD by 2025 and 12,000 - 13,000 USD by 2030.
While the processing and manufacturing industry is targeted to account for some 17% of GRDP by 2025 and 20% by 2030, the share of the digital economy is hoped to reach about 30% and 40%, respectively.
In its resolution, the Politburo expected that by 2045, Hanoi will establish itself as a globally-connected city with high quality of life. The city has targeted a per capita GRDP of over 36,000 USD, along with comprehensive and harmonious development of economic, cultural, and social aspects that are representative of Vietnam.
To achieve those targets, the Government’s action plan assigned certain tasks to ministries, ministry-level agencies, those subordinate to the Government, and the Hanoi People’s Committee.
The Government asked the capital to actively cooperate with provinces and cities nationwide, especially the other two in the Hanoi - Hai Phong - Quang Ninh development triangle, in order to tap into one another’s potential and advantages.
It also requested other localities, particularly those in the northern key economic region, the Red River Delta, the Capital Region, the northern midland and mountainous region, and the north-central region, to enhance connections across the board with Hanoi for common development./.