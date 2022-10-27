Making news
Government issues decree on VNA functions, tasks, power, structure
According to Decree 87/2022/ND-CP, the VNA is a Government agency, the national news agency, and a key multimedia media agency that publishes and broadcasts official information and documents of the Party and State; provides information in service of the Party’s leadership and the State’s management; and collects and distributes information through various forms of the press and multimedia for mass media outlets, the public, and others at home and abroad.
It is tasked with storing information, building an information bank, managing the national photo archives, and organising the use of these sources to serve its communications activities, Party and State agencies, as well as domestic and foreign organisations and individuals. Its other tasks include to disseminate information in languages of ethnic minority groups, and provide information and coordinate with relevant agencies to perform security and defence duties.
Regarding its organisational structure, affiliates of the VNA are divided according to three main functions, namely those assisting its General Director, those performing the information-related function, and those serving the performance of the information-related function.
The VNA has the General Director and no more than four deputy general directors who are appointed, relieved, or dismissed in line with legal regulations by the Prime Minister.
Decree 87/2022/ND-CP will take effect on November 1, 2022./.