Government defines key tasks to achieve socio-economic targets

The Government is working to ensure the highest possible fulfilment of socio-economic development targets for 2025. Illustrative photo: VNA

The Government has issued Resolution No. 86/NQ-CP dated November 4, 2025, outlining key tasks for the final months of 2025 to ensure the highest fulfilment of socio-economic development goals for the year.



Under the resolution, ministers, heads of agencies, and chairpersons of municipal and provincial People’s Committees are requested to uphold accountability, promote solidarity, and focus on effectively implementing resolutions and directions of the Party, National Assembly, Government and the Prime Minister, particularly on priority tasks through the end of 2025.



The Government assigned 11 ministries and agencies to mobilise resources and promptly complete 23 projects due for submission this year, as well as eight reports to be presented to the National Assembly at its 10th session. Relevant bodies are also tasked with finalising and submitting 234 projects and key tasks scheduled for November and December.



Ministries are to closely coordinate with the National Assembly’s agencies and relevant units to finalise draft laws and resolutions for approval at the 10th session. They must also submit 132 guiding documents to ensure the implementation of newly effective laws, and address legal bottlenecks in 2025. The Ministry of Justice and the Government Office will prepare materials for upcoming meetings of the Central Steering Committees on institutional and legal reforms.



Relevant ministries are to assess the impact of natural disasters and adjust growth scenarios to achieve GDP growth of at least 8% in 2025 and 10% in 2026. Fiscal and monetary policies should be coordinated flexibly to control inflation, maintain macroeconomic stability, and support production, key industries, and growth drivers. The Government targets a 25% increase in budget revenue and full disbursement of public investment.



Efforts will focus on developing new growth drivers such as digital and data markets, and issuing government bonds for major national infrastructure projects, including the standard-gauge Lao Cai–Hanoi–Hai Phong railway. Negotiations are to be completed for free trade agreements with Mercosur and the Gulf Cooperation Council by the end of 2025.



The Ministry of Construction and the Government Office will report on preparations for major project inaugurations on December 19 to mark the upcoming 14th National Party Congress. Ministries and localities will accelerate key projects such as the Lao Cai–Hanoi–Hai Phong railway, the North–South high-speed railway, Gia Binh airport, and projects serving APEC 2027.



The Ministry of Health must complete and put into use the second facilities of Bach Mai and Viet Duc University hospitals.



The Ministry of Education and Training will oversee the simultaneous groundbreaking of 88 new schools in border areas. The Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism will launch measures to stimulate tourism, aiming for 22–25 million international visitors in 2025. Social housing development will also be accelerated to meet the target of 100,000 units this year.



Ministries and localities are to enhance forecasting, ensure timely response to natural disasters, and implement the national plan against illegal, unreported, and unregulated fishing to have the EU’s “yellow card” lifted in 2025.



Authorities are to strictly follow Politburo and National Assembly conclusions to resolve delayed and ineffective projects within 2025, including Dung Quat Shipbuilding, Tisco 2, Quy Xa Iron Ore and Lao Cai Steel Complex, and Phuong Nam Pulp Mill.



The Ministry of Public Security will implement its plan to make 20% of communes and wards drug-free. Ministries and localities must intensify efforts to prevent smuggling and trade fraud ahead of the 2026 Lunar New Year.



Administrative reform remains a priority, with ministries and localities required to reduce administrative processing time, compliance costs, and business conditions by at least 30% in 2025, while fully integrating online public services into the National Public Service Portal.



Ministries are tasked with preparing policies to implement major resolutions on private economic development, land management, business ethics, and legal support for SMEs. Preparations are also underway for the 11th National Patriotic Emulation Congress and the 14th National Party Congress.



Ministers and agency heads must report weekly to the Prime Minister on progress and issues arising during implementation, with summaries to be reviewed at the Monday meetings of the Government Standing Committee./.