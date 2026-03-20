Gov't leader directs expanding beneficiaries of social housing policies

A social housing project in Thanh Sen ward, Ha Tinh province. Photo: VNA

Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh on March 20 chaired a meeting of standing government members to review reports and provide guidance on social housing policies and related issues, during which he asked relevant agencies to revise legal documents to expand beneficiaries of social housing policies.



According to reports and opinions presented at the meeting, under the Government’s decisive direction, the institutional and policy framework for social housing development has continued to be improved in a more synchronised, flexible and practical manner.

The system now comprises one law, a pilot resolution of the National Assembly, five government decrees, one government resolution addressing bottlenecks, and three circulars issued by the Ministry of Construction, providing an important legal foundation for accelerating social housing development in both the short and long term.





Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh addresses the meeting. Photo: VNA

Following conclusions made at the sixth meeting of the Central Steering Committee for Housing Policy and Real Estate Market, the PM assigned the Ministry of Construction to study mechanisms and policies to expand eligibility for social housing buyers, including consideration of higher income thresholds to ensure feasibility and avoid policy overlap. The ministry was also requested to collect opinions from ministries, localities, businesses, associations and the public before finalising proposals.



Implementing this directive, the Ministry of Construction has prepared a draft decree amending and supplementing several provisions of Decree No. 100/2024/ND-CP, which details implementation of the Housing Law regarding social housing development and management.



Concluding the meeting, PM Chinh instructed relevant agencies to continue revising the decree toward expanding beneficiaries and adjusting income ceilings. Proposed thresholds include a maximum average monthly income of 25 million VND (950 USD) for single individuals, 35 million VND (1,330 USD) for single parents raising minor children, and a combined monthly income of up to 50 million VND (1,900 USD) for married applicants.



He also asked for broader policies encouraging local authorities, corporations and enterprises to invest in rental housing projects aligned with planning schemes, particularly to serve workers and labourers.



The PM assigned the Ministry of Construction to coordinate with the Ministry of Public Security to develop procedures enabling verification of eligible beneficiaries via the VNeID digital identification application, aiming to simplify administrative procedures for citizens and businesses.



At the same time, he stressed the need for strict regulations and sanctions against individuals and organisations exploiting social housing policies for personal gain, while continuing to refine mechanisms governing price controls and regulated profit margins. Further research was also requested to improve housing policies for officials, workers and labourers.



The Ministry of Construction was tasked with incorporating feedback from ministries, localities, experts, businesses and affected groups to finalise the draft decree under expedited procedures. The Ministry of Justice will conduct appraisal before submission to the Government no later than March 25./.