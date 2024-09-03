Making news
Google celebrates Vietnam's National Day with national flag doodle
The Vietnam homepage of tech giant Google features a fluttering Vietnamese national flag in honour of the 79th anniversary of the country’s National Day (September 2).
In its description, Google states that “Today’s Doodle celebrates National Day in Vietnam! On this day in 1945, thousands of citizens gathered at Ba Đình Square in Hanoi to hear the president read aloud the Proclamation of Independence of the Democratic Republic of Vietnam”.
September 2 is an occasion for Vietnamese people to honour the many sacrifices made by past generations to achieve independence, and serves as a reminder to carry their legacy into the future. To celebrate, people gather for cultural ceremonies, jubilant parades, and musical shows hosted throughout the country, it says.
Many also visit historic celebratory sites like Hanoi Old Quarter and the Ho Chi Minh Mausoleum, which are adorned with the red-and-yellow Vietnamese flag — like the one seen in today’s artwork. National delicacies like pho, banh mi, bun bo hue and much more are also enjoyed by the masses.
Google concludes the description with a National Day congratulation to Vietnam.
Google Doodles are various images and symbols of the Google logo to celebrate holidays, significant events, and important occasions around the world.
In Vietnam, along with the National Day, Google also promotes other holidays, Vietnamese figures and special occasions, and pays respect through its unique doodles. Notable images can be seen marking the Hung King's Festival, the Mid-Autumn Festival, the Lunar New Year, painter Bui Xuan Phai, the ancient town of Hoi An, and cai luong (reformed theatre) - a form of modern folk opera, particularly famous in southern Vietnam./.