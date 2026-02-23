Golden Bridge enters top bridges of the world

Vietnam's Golden Bridge is one of the world's most beautiful bridge in the world in 2026 by Time Out. Photo: VNA

The work is placed No 4 in the honouring table along with many other renowned bridges globally.In its February article, Time Out writes: "The weathered stone hands holding Vietnam’s Golden Bridge may hint at historical significance, but this tourist attraction was made for the social media age."The 150m walkway (known locally as ‘Cau Vang’) opened in 2018 and floats around the mountainous Ba Na Hills resort overlooking the city of Da Nang. A cable-car ride transports visitors to the bridge-as-tourist-attraction, located roughly 1,000m above sea level, alongside kitschy attractions like a roller coaster and French-inspired villas."Bonus: this coastal destination just got easier to visit with new flight connections launched in 2025."The top three are the Stari Most in Bosnia and Herzegovina, Double Decker Root Bridge in India, and Victoria Falls Bridge in Zimbabwe.The rankings, compiled by travel experts, are based on three main criteria: unique architectural design, harmony with the surrounding landscape, and influence in international media.The Vietnamese bridge was built in 2017-18 and opened to public in June 2018.Its design as a mountain-top pedestrian walkway rather than a traditional river-crossing bridge offers a distinctive experience and contributes to the structure’s unique identity.Its beautiful architecture along with amazing surrounding nature, European-styled buildings and entertainment areas has quickly fascinated visitors since its opening.The bridge has consistently appeared in international architecture and travel publications, becoming one of Da Nang’s most recognisable symbols.In 2018, it was featured by CNN Travel as one of the best travel photos of 2018 and listed among the World's 100 Greatest Places by Time magazine.In 2020, it was selected as one of the 28 most stunning bridges in the world by the American news site Insider. One of its aerial photos won a top photography prize from Agora.In 2021, the bridge topped a list of the new wonders of the world by the UK’s Daily Mail newspaper and was honoured as a leading new tourist attraction by World Travel Awards.This Time Out's 2026 remarkable honour reaffirms the bridge’s powerful appeal and highlights the central coastal city’s increasingly strong presence on the world tourism map. It also proves Da Nang's destination development strategy rooted in creativity and iconic design./.