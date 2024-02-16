The gala night will reveal the Vietnam Golden Ball 2023 winners for the men's and women’s categories of the Golden, Silver, and Bronze Ball Awards; the Futsal's Golden, Silver, and Bronze Ball Awards; the Male and Female Young Player of the Year Awards; the Foreign Player of the Year; and the Devotion Award.



The organizing board earlier released a shortlist of the best candidates for each sports category on December 28.



The top five male candidates for the Vietnamese Golden Ball Awards 2023 include Hoang Viet Anh of Hanoi Police FC, Nguyen Hoang Duc of Viettel The Cong FC, Pham Tuan Hai of Hanoi FC, Dang Van Lam of Quy Nhon Binh Dinh FC, and Ho Tan Tai of Hanoi Police FC.



In the female category, Nguyen Thi Thanh Nha of Hanoi I FC, Huynh Nhu of Lank FC, Tran Thi Kim Thanh of HCMC I FC, Nguyen Thi Bich Thuy of HCMC I FC, and Pham Hai Yen of Hanoi I, are all contenders for the award.



Meanwhile, Top 5 nominees for the Futsal Golden Ball include Pham Duc Hoa of Thai Son Nam FC, Nhan Gia Hung of Thai Son Nam FC, Chau Doan Phat of Thai Son Nam FC, Lam Tan Phat of Sahako FC, and Ho Van Y of Thai Son Nam FC.



Candidates for Male and Female Young Player of the Year Awards are Nguyen Dinh Bac of Quang Nam FC, Khuat Van Khang of The Cong Viettel FC, Nguyen Thai Son of Thanh Hoa FC, Ngoc Minh Chuyen of Thai Nguyen T&T FC, Vu Thi Hoa of Hanoi I FC, and Vu Thi Hoa of Phong Phu Ha Nam FC.



Launched in 1995 by the Sai Gon Giai Phong Newspaper, the annual Vietnamese Golden Ball Awards aims to honor and recognize the contributions and achievements of Vietnamese football players during the year./.