Making news
GM Vietnam 2025 connects global tech to Vietnam’s digital future
GM Vietnam 2025, one of Asia’s largest blockchain and digital asset events, officially opened on August 1 at the National Convention Centre in Hanoi, affirming Vietnam’s ambition to become a regional hub for digital finance.
The event is organised by SSI Digital and Kyros Ventures, under the endorsement of the National Cybersecurity Association.
Taking place on August 1–2, the event features more than 20,000 attendees and over 200 speakers from Vietnam, the Republic of Korea, Singapore, the UAE, Hong Kong (China) and the US. It brings together technology start-ups, regulators, banks, investment funds and global blockchain leaders.
Addressing the opening, Nguyen Duy Hung, Chairman of SSI Securities Corporation, said: “The presence of this broad range of participants, from traditional finance to cutting-edge technology firms, exchanges, and investment funds, affirms that this is more than just Vietnam saying hello to the world. It is Vietnam becoming a magnet for the global tech community.”
Hung added that the growing scale of the event signals Vietnam’s emergence as a future regional tech centre.
Among the high-profile participants were Truong Gia Binh, Chairman of FPT Corporation; Thuat Nguyen, founder and CEO of Kyros Ventures; Quynh Le of Tether; and Virginie Barbot of Nasdaq Technology. They were joined by the 13-year-old CTO of OplaCRM Nguyen Nam Long and representatives from major blockchain ecosystems including HashKey, Sui, Aptos, TRON and Polkadot.
GM Vietnam 2025 serves not only as a showcase for blockchain innovation but also as a strategic dialogue platform. The two-day agenda features discussions on legal frameworks, sandbox policies, cybersecurity, and investment strategies.
The event also aims to make blockchain more accessible to the public through interactive exhibitions, live demos and Vietnam’s largest blockchain hackathon, the Aptos Hackathon, alongside a technology ‘Treasure Hunt’.
Sharing the vision behind the event, Thuat Nguyen, founder and CEO of Kyros Ventures, said: “Since the very first edition in 2023, and through its evolution in 2024 and 2025, the core mission of GM Vietnam has remained the same: to provide a platform for Vietnamese blockchain projects and companies to meet, exchange ideas, and prove their capabilities to international peers.”
Mai Huy Tuan, CEO of SSI Digital, added: “Through GM Vietnam, we hope the finance, tech and business communities will recognise a shared future: one where digital assets are no longer distant concepts, but practical tools for growth, portfolio diversification, and long-term capital market development in Vietnam.”
With over 150 side activities and a significant international presence, GM Vietnam 2025 is also expected to boost tourism, hospitality and related industries, while reinforcing Vietnam’s position on the global digital economy map./.