Glorious Spring Fair 2026: technology underpins product quality

A visitor experience the robot receptionist at the Spring Fair 2026. Photo: VNA

Driven by an entrepreneurial and innovation-oriented mindset, many businesses have proactively invested in technology, gradually making science and technology a foundation for enhancing the value of traditional products, and improving productivity and quality, thus better meeting consumers' demands as well as sustainable development requirements.



With the Politburo's rollout of Resolution No. 57-NQ/TW on breakthroughs in science, technology, innovation, and national digital transformation, along with Resolution No. 68-NQ/TW on developing the private economic sector, a key focus is on applying scientific and technological advances to produce essential consumer goods.



Blending technology with traditional craft skills



At the first Glorious Spring Fair 2026, many outstanding businesses - representing thousands of enterprises pursuing this approach - showcased high-quality and safe products developed through science, technology and innovation. This underscores how science and technology are increasingly being integrated into production, becoming a vital foundation for enhancing product value and better meeting evolving market demands.



For a long time, traditional handicraft production relied heavily on manual labour and artisanal skills, helping preserve cultural identity but limiting productivity and growth. As market demands increase, embracing science and technology has become an unavoidable trend in the industry.



At Dong Nam A Handicraft Production and Import–Export Co., Ltd. in Hanoi, the application of science and technology across the production chain has improved productivity, reduced manual labour, and ensured the precision and quality of high-end handicraft products.



Le Thi Thuan, Vice Director of Dong Nam A, said embracing science and technology helps the firm enhance competitiveness, while laying the groundwork for the sustainable development of traditional handicrafts amid deeper integration.



At the Glorious Spring Fair 2026, the enterprise caught visitors’ attention with its unique, high-quality selection of handicrafts made from horn and shell.



Technology drives transformation of production methods



Beyond handicraft products for daily use, essential food products are also undergoing a clear transformation thanks to the application of science and technology. As consumers place growing emphasis on food safety, traceability and quality, high-tech agriculture is increasingly seen as a key pathway to meeting market demands.



Kinoko Thanh Cao Import–Export Co., Ltd in Huong Son commune, Hanoi, has adopted a high-tech, closed-loop mushroom production model with automated processes and strict environmental controls, ensuring consistent quality, food safety and reduced production risks.



Nguyen Huu Tinh, Director of Kinoko Thanh Cao Import–Export Co., Ltd, explained that the shift to high-tech agriculture aims to produce clean, safe food to satisfy growing domestic demand, while promoting sustainability through efficient resource use and minimising environmental impact.



The company also places strong emphasis on product transparency through a traceability system, enabling consumers to access information on the production process, and thereby strengthening market confidence in its products, he added.



The effective integration of science and technology by the two companies highlights how proactive technological innovation and modern production investment are being driven by major Party and State policies.



The effective integration of science and technology into real-world production is helping “Made in Vietnam” products strengthen their foothold at home and gain greater access to international markets, contributing to boosting living standards and economic competitiveness./.